On the Woody Allen Backlash

Johansson has also made headlines for her friendship and working relationship with Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexual abuse.

“I’m not a politician, and I can’t lie about the way I feel about things,” she told the magazine. “I don’t have that. It’s just not a part of my personality. I don’t want to have to edit myself, or temper what I think or say. I can’t live that way. It’s just not me. And also I think that when you have that kind of integrity, it’s going to probably rub people, some people, the wrong way. And that’s kind of par for the course, I guess.”

She concluded that her relationship with Allen is “my experience.”

“I don’t know any more than any other person knows. I only have a close proximity with Woody … he’s a friend of mine. But I have no other insight other than my relationship with him,” she said. “I do understand how that is triggering for some people. But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women. I think you have to take it on a case-by-case basis. You can’t have this blanket statement — I don’t believe that. But that’s my personal belief. That’s how I feel.”