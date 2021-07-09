Scarlett Johansson Through the Years

2005

Johansson earned her third Golden Globe nod for A Love Song for Bobby Long in 2005. This was also the first year she worked with Allen.

“I don’t know any more than any other person knows. I only have a close proximity with Woody … he’s a friend of mine. But I have no other insight other than my relationship with him,” she told Vanity Fair in November 2019. “I do understand how that is triggering for some people. But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women. I think you have to take it on a case-by-case basis. You can’t have this blanket statement — I don’t believe that. But that’s my personal belief. That’s how I feel.”