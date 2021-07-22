Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Relationship Timeline

June 2020

During a new episode of her podcast, Scheana and the F45 trainer opened up about going through a miscarriage after the doctor couldn’t find a heartbeat.

“We were freaking out, but just so excited because we didn’t know or think this was possible,” Scheana explained about the first days of them finding out she was pregnant.

She continued: “Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry. I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf—k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet.”

Davies took to social media to shower his girlfriend with support during the difficult time.

“She has my back and I have Hers,” he wrote alongside a photo that showed him standing on a beach with his back to the camera while the Vanderpump Rules star wrapped her arms and legs around him. The athlete shared a similar photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “I got you honey … Smooth seas doesn’t make good sailors.”