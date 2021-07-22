Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Relationship Timeline

May 2020

The former SUR waitress revealed her plans to start a family with Davies and whether she had met her boyfriend’s children from a previous relationship yet.

“I haven’t met them yet,” Scheana said during an appearance on “Better Together With Maria Menounos”. “Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas.”

Even though the duo were committed to one another, she admitted that tying the knot was not a priority.

“We’re talking about the future,” she said. “There are so many other things you can do to show your love for someone. … We’ll eventually do it.”