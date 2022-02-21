Wedding Plans

While discussing their nuptials, the duo revealed that not everyone would make the cut.

“We’re just figuring out where and when, and then who to invite and not invite because we do wanna keep it smaller. Keep costs down,” the California native told Us. “But it’s really hard to cut people. I have [a] very large family. We have a ton of friends, so hopefully, people don’t get offended if they don’t get invited. They understand that we’re doing this for us.”

The Homebody app owner called planning a wedding a “balancing act,” which he has learned from after previously trying to invite “everybody from everywhere” to their wedding.