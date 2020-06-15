News

Scheana Shay Vacations With Boyfriend Brock Davies, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings

By
Scheana Shay Vacations With Boyfriend Brock Davies, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Amid 'Vanderpump Rules' Firings
Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Courtesy Scheana Shay/Instagram
6
5 / 6

Fun in the Sun

The galpals showed off their bikini bods by the pool.

Back to top