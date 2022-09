How Much Does Braun Have to Pay in Child Support?

The New York native must pay $60,000 per month in child support for the former couple’s three children: sons Jagger and Levi and daughter Hart. The monthly child support is $12,000 for Jagger, $18,000 for Levi and $30,000 for Hart, their youngest. Braun will also cover the kids’ medical and dental expenses.