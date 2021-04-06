Love Lives Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Hold Hands on the Beach in Miami By Eliza Thompson April 6, 2021 MEGA 6 5 / 6 Snuggled Up The pair got close while hanging out in the pool. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News