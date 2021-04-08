Love Lives Matching in Miami! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Keep Close on Vacation By Johnni Macke April 7, 2021 MEGA 5 5 / 5 Gifting Disick stopped at a jewelry shop with Amelia after a day on the sand. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News