Love Lives Matching in Miami! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Keep Close on Vacation By Johnni Macke April 7, 2021 MEGA 5 2 / 5 Neon Love The duo looked happy as they hit the beach together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News