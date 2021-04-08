April 2021

Rinna, 57, publicly commented on her daughter’s relationship for the first time in April 2021, sharing a photo of the pair to her Instagram Story. “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked, referring to Disick’s choice of headwear. In March 2021, a source told Us that Rinna and her husband, 69, were “skeptical at first” about the romance, but have since come around. “Seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship,” added the insider.