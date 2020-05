December 2018

Richie joined Kardashian and Disick on their family vacation days before Christmas in December 2018. The model also joined the former couple and their kids at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” an insider told Us at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”