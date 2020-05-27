Scott Disick and Sofia Richie: The Way They Were

May 2020

Us confirmed that the duo had pulled the plug on their relationship less than one week after a source revealed that the pair were taking some time apart. Days before news of their split made headlines, Disick celebrated his 37th birthday in Lake Powell, Utah, with his ex and their three kids — and without Richie. “Sofia and Scott breaking up was only a matter of time,” a source later explained. “Scott isn’t the best version of himself right now and it has been a lot for Sofia. She is sad about the situation, but trying to take care of himself.” Though his relationship may have fizzled out, Disick received the support of Kourtney and the other Kardashian family members, who were trying to “show him how loved and cared for he is.”