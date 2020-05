September 2019

Disick and Richie discussed moving to Malibu during a September 2019 episode of Flip It Like Disick.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” he admitted. “She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”