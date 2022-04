Amelia Hamlin

The youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was first spotted hanging out with Disick, who is 18 years his junior, at a Halloween party in October 2020. A week later, the twosome dined with Chloe’s twin sister, Marie-Lou Bartoli, in Montecito, California.

In November 2020, Disick and Hamlin seemingly solidified their status as they walked the beach together in Malibu. Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s split in September 2021.