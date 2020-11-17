Bella Thorne

The former Disney star, who is 14 years younger than Disick, was one of the ladies he was spotted getting hot and heavy with during his 34th birthday celebration in Cannes in May 2017.

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up … I just wasn’t down,” she told Complex magazine that June. “I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ I love to go out and have fun, I love to f–king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”