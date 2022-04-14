Learning to Adjust

During The Kardashians premiere, Disick admitted that he felt isolated after not being invited to a family event because of Kourtney and Barker.

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful — especially when I don’t have another family to go to. I rather be around them and be around my family than not at all,” he explained to Khloé during the April 2022 episode, noting that he was “lonely” amid the changes. “Honestly I think for the first time in my life it is finally starting to change. Now that Kourtney has her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on.”