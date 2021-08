The Younes DM

After Kardashian and Barker’s PDA-filled trip to Italy, Disick allegedly messaged Bendjima to throw shade.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” he allegedly DMed the former boxer in August 2021.

Bendjima, who shared the alleged exchange via Instagram Stories, replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”