May 2022

During an episode of The Kardashians, Disick had nothing but compliments for Khloé when she helped him clean up a mess on his kitchen floor.

“Do your thing. You look hot. I would hire you as, like, a hot maid. A topless maid or something,” he joked. After Khloé pointed out that she “wouldn’t be topless,” the New York native added, “You would be bottomless.”

Disick also poked fun at assumptions that he would date Khloé following Kourtney’s engagement to Barker.

“We’re still brother and sister,” the California native reminded him, to which Disick replied, “I was just kidding. I was going to go for Kim anyway.”