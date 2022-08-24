April 2022

In the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Disick got real about feeling “left out” of a Kardashian family barbecue due to Kourtney and Barker also being in attendance. “Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful — especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” the father of three said. “I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all.”

In the same episode, Disick noted, “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend. Now we’re really just more of coparenters. I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”