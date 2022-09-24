What’s Going on With Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan?

Larsa and Marcus were spotted looking “very cuddled up” during an intimate dinner at Catch Steak in NYC in September 2022.

“They are definitely an item. As the night progressed, it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us at the time. “She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”