When Did Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen Split?

Scottie and Larsa tied the knot in 1997 before welcoming sons Scotty Jr. in 2000, Preston in 2002 and Justin in 2005 and daughter Sophia in 2008. After nearly two decades together, the pair split in 2018 before briefly reconciling. The reality TV star filed for divorce for a second time in November 2018, which was finalized in December 2021.

“I feel like it was three years. I was like, ‘Is it ever gonna be over?’ It’s the longest divorce in history,” Larsa previously told Us in January 2022 of their divorce proceedings. “I’m kind of glad that like, you know, we are where we are today. The divorce is over, we’re still in a great place and our kids are older too.”

She added: “I wish my kids would have had, you know, a mom and dad in the same home. I felt guilty because I just, you know, I grew up with my mom and dad. I wanted my kids to grow up like that, but as far as our relationship, it couldn’t be better than it is right now. To be honest with you, we’re like, in such a great place. We love each other. We’re always gonna support each other. … I’m really proud of Scottie and I and how we’ve navigated through this divorce and through, you know, obstacles.”