Why Was Scottie Pippen Upset Over the Documentary’s Topics?
Their brotherhood took a hit in 2020 after Scottie criticized the docuseries’ finished product for glossing over most of their teammates’ involvement in the basketball legacy.
“I had expected much more. When I was first told about it over a year earlier, I couldn’t wait to tune in, knowing it would feature rare footage,” Scottie wrote in his Unguarded memoir, noting he thought the project heavily focused on solely Michael’s experience on the team.
Michael, for his part, did not publicly address his former teammate’s complaints at the time.Back to top