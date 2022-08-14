Annabelle Wallis

The Winter Soldier actor was rumored to be dating Wallis in spring 2022. In May, the two attended Robert Pattinson‘s birthday party. In a since-deleted Instagram photo from photographer Myles Hendrik, the Tudors alum was seen nearly biting the Emmy nominee’s bottom lip. Wallis and the Monday actor were continually spotted getting cozy throughout the summer while out and about in New York City, sometimes joined by Wallis’ dog Zeus. They were spotted celebrating Stan’s 40th birthday in August 2022 in Greece with friends.