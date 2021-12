Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The Green Lantern costars didn’t give any warning when they said “I do” in a surprise, ultra-private ceremony on Sept. 9, 2012 at Boone Hill Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. A source told Us that Lively, who wore a custom-designed dress by Marchesa, “was a creative bride with a clear vision of what she wanted.”

