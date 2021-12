Natasha Henstridge and Darius Campbell

The Canadian actress and British actor wed in a romantic, Valentine’s Day ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara in March 2011. “We didn’t tell our parents for a few days afterwards,” Henstridge told the UK’s Hello! magazine. “We wanted to be together and enjoy it for awhile. It was really spontaneous.”

