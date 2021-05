Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Us confirmed in May 2021 that the Grammy winner and her boyfriend tied the knot in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California, after getting engaged in December 2020. The ceremony included less than 20 people, the musician’s rep told Us at the time, adding, “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”