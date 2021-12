Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena

In May 2021, Plaza announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Jeff Baena tied the knot in an Instagram post where she subtly referred to the filmmaker as her “darling husband.”

Prior to the big reveal, the pair had kept their decade-long love story fairly private.

“I don’t like … talking super personal about our relationship, honestly,” the Parks and Recreation alum told MovieFreak.com in July 2017.