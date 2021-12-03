Debby Ryan and Josh Dun

The former Insatiable actress and the Twenty One Pilots artist announced in May 2020 that they secretly tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2019. After dating off-and-on beginning in 2013, Dun proposed to Ryan in December 2018. The duo planned their Austin wedding in 28 days.

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade,” she told Vogue at the time. “Then [we] decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped.”