Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley

The 100 costars kept their nuptials under wraps until June 2019 when they revealed they had already wed. “Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time,” Taylor captioned a photo at the time, with her husband sharing a similar sentiment. “It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy,” he wrote.