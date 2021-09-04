Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

The music producer confirmed that he married the American Horror Story actress, who is Meryl Streep’s daughter, in 2021. After rumors swirled about an engagement and secret wedding all summer, Ronson finally confirmed the news on his 46th birthday by sharing a snap from their secret ceremony.

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he captioned the photo via Instagram in September. “And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married).”