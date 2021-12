Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The couple surprised fans in October 2019 by announcing they secretly tied the knot after a decade of dating. Reports previously claimed that Burton and Morgan, who share son Gus and daughter George, wed in 2014.

“I’d say words… but there aren’t any,” the Walking Dead star captioned a photo from the wedding via Instagram. “Mrs Morgan…. I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd.”