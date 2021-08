Ian Harding and Sophie Hart

In August 2021, Us confirmed that the Pretty Little Liars alum wed his longtime girlfriend nearly two years ago. Fans began to speculate that the couple had secretly tied the knot after Harding posted an Instagram photo that showed him wearing what seemed to be a wedding band on his left hand. In March 2021, the Odd Birds author shared a photo of himself with Hart, calling her “the funniest talent bomb there ever was” in his caption.