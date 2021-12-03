Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Us exclusively revealed in November 2018 that the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers member were planning to tie the knot in France in summer 2019. However, the duo decided to throw caution to the wind and get hitched in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The pair said, “I do,” in front of an Elvis Impersonator, who later revealed that he was booked for the ceremony a week prior. Jonas and Turner’s French extravaganza will likely still take place, but will serve as a celebration for the newlyweds.