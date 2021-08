John Corbett and Bo Derek

In August 2021, Corbett revealed that he and his longtime partner tied the knot in December 2020 after nearly two decades together. “After 20 years we decided to get married,” he said during an appearance on The Talk. “We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, ‘Well, let’s get one nice thing out of it.'”