Top 5

Stories

Weddings

Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret

By
Jon Batiste Secretly Wed Suleika Jaouad After Her 2nd Leukemia Diagnosis
 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
80
1 / 80
podcast

Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad

The Grammy winner and the author quietly tied the knot in February 2022, revealing the news two months later. “We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo my bone marrow transplant,” Jaouad told CBS Sunday Morning in April 2022. “We have known that we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week that we started dating. That’s when Jon first brought up the topic of marriage to me. So we’ve had eight years. This is not, you know, a hasty decision.”

Back to top