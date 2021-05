Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas

The This Is Us star, 44, “recently” married the actress, 31, various outlets reported in May 2021. They were spotted wearing matching rings on their left hands earlier that month and made their red carpet debut on May 16 at the MTV Movie and TV Awards with the same bands. The two were first linked in May 2020, but they met years earlier in 2015 when they worked together on The Young and the Restless.