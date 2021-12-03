Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 44, announced in a post on his website on March 2, 2018, that he and the private chef had wed and were expecting their first child together. “Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” the Trainspotting star, 44, wrote. “Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day – an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance.”