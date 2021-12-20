Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello

The couple kept their marriage a secret for six months. They tied the knot in June 2021, and the newlyweds announced their relationship status the following December.

“On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight,” the Band Perry front woman shared via Instagram at the time. “It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever.”