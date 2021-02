Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman

During a February 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed that she and Rothman had tied the knot amid the pandemic. “I’m very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better. It’s changed my life,” she gushed at the time. Us confirmed in August 2019 that the pair got engaged after three years of dating. In June 2020, they welcomed twins via surrogate.