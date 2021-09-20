Surprise Hacks Co Creators Lucia Aniello And Paul W Downs Are Married

Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs

The co-creators of Hacks quietly married before the 2021 Emmy Awards. When Aniello won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, she decided to share the happy news with everyone watching.

“To Paul, I’m in love with you, which is why I married you last weekend,” she said, before joking that she “would love to just say my vows again,” but the teleprompter was telling her to wrap it up.

Later, when Hacks star Jean Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, she congratulated the couple and apologized for not attending their wedding.