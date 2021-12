Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

Williams tied the knot with the musician in a secret ceremony in the Adirondacks, the actress revealed in a Vanity Fair cover story published in July 2018. Only a small group of their friends and their two daughters were present for the exchange of vows. The Manchester by the Sea star said of falling for Elverum a decade after the death of partner Heath Ledger: “I never gave up on love.”