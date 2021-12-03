Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus and Hemsworth sparked wedding speculation on Christmas Eve in 2018 after photos of the twosome cutting a cake in front of “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons surfaced. Two days later, the Disney alum confirmed that they’d tied the knot by sharing multiple black-and-white pictures of the couple dressed up in formal attire. Cyrus captioned one of the sweet snaps, “10 years later…” (Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off for nearly a decade after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009.)