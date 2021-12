Miranda Lambert and Brendan Mcloughlin

Not only was the country singer’s wedding a surprise — the fact that she’s even been in a relationship was a complete shock. After declaring herself “happily single” in August 2018, Lambert unexpectedly revealed on February 16, 2019, that she said “I do” to a mystery man named Brendan Mcloughlin. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “And we got hitched!”