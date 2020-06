Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday

The Cheetah Girls actress confirmed via Instagram that she and her partner exchanged their vows in a low-key backyard ceremony in June 2020. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Symoné captioned her first photo as a married woman. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!”