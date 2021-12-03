Rebecca Ferguson

The Mission: Impossible – Fallout actress revealed in January 2019 that she and partner Rory — whose last name she has never shared publicly — secretly married in a cottage over the holidays. Ferguson wore a “wedding skirt” in lieu of a traditional dress while guests sported “Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big ruggy jumpers” and celebrated with games. The couple share a daughter. The Greatest Showman star is also the mother of son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg.