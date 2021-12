Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

Surprise! In January 2021, the Nightcrawler actor told Louis Theroux on his “Grounded” podcast that he married the novelist in a quarantine ceremony. The couple initially met when they sat next to each other at a New York cafe years earlier. Although he kept her identity a secret at first, he later revealed her name during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.