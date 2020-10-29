Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

In October 2020, Meals on Wheels announced via Instagram that the Marriage Story actress and the comedian quietly tied the knot. “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the post read. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple.”