Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines

“My actual big news is that I got married,” the She-Hulk star said during an August 2022 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Nobody knows! So don’t tell anyone! I married a wonderful guy named Brendan Hines. … There’s certain things you wanna kinda keep private. But we felt like you were the right person to tell it to.”