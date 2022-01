Cooper Hefner

Before Secrets of Playboy premiered, Hugh’s son Cooper Hefner defended his father via social media. “Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar,” he tweeted on Sunday, January 23. “However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”